Biathlon Alberta has cancelled their Calforex Cup stop in Grande Prairie because of insufficient snow conditions.

The event was supposed to run February 18th and 19th at the Wapiti Nordic Ski Resort and was cancelled early Tuesday due to what Organizing Committee Chair Michael Morgan calls “an unfortunate combination of warm temperatures, sunshine, and wind,” which created unfavourable conditions.

Not only would the Grande Prairie stop have been part of the Calforex Cup series, which is part of the Team Alberta selection process, but it would have been the first time the event returned to the area since 2020.

According to the Biathlon Alberta website the Organizing Committee tried to fix the track before deciding to cancel.