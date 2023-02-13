The City of Grande Prairie is adding free drop-in opportunities for residents at the Grande Prairie Activity and Reception Centre. The drop-ins will take place Tuesday and Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. during youth drop-in times, Wednesdays from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. during toddler drop-in times, and Saturdays from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. during community drop-in times.

Community Recreation Supervisor Katie Beiberdorf says the free drop-ins are another way the city can support community members living an active lifestyle.

“We have a lot of community members that are always looking for opportunities to participate in recreation at an affordable cost or free is always desirable,” Bieberdorf says.

She adds there will be program instructors on-site during the drop-in times to help facilitate play, so attendees can do anything from pickleball to basketball, and skateboarding, naming a few activities offered. There are also more toddler-friendly activities available as well.

Grande Prairie Mayor Jackie Clayton says the decision to add these free recreation opportunities was made during 2023 budget deliberations.

“Council is excited to offer increased access to recreation for residents and visitors with these drop-in times,” Clayton says.

She adds the additional opportunities will help support the goal of creating a supportive and inclusive community.

More information about the drop in times can be found online.