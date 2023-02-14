Grande Prairie is the 69th sexiest city in Canada, according to new rankings released by pinkcherry.ca.

This is the adult websites 11th annual rankings report, that looks at the websites sales and costumer activity across 295 Canadian cities and towns.

Fort St. John and Dawson Creek also made the list ending up 17th and 29th respectively. While other Alberta cities like Cold Lake, Lloydminster and Lethbridge finished 46th, 71st and 77th on the rankings list.

Calgary finished in the top spot, with Halifax Nova Scotia in second and Edmonton in third.