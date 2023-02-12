100 Street in Grande Prairie is closed between 72 Avenue and 75 Avenue following a crash involving a power pole. Grande Prairie RCMP says its investigation so far has found a vehicle entered the S curve in that area while speeding and lost control.

The woman driving was taken to hospital with minor injuries. She was the only person involved.

Police say an RCMP Collision Reconstructionist is on the scene. Drivers are warned to expect a lengthy closure and are asked to avoid the area.

ATCO Electric says a power outage is affecting 52 customers in the area since 3:25 a.m. The estimated time of restoration is 7:30 a.m.