The Grande Prairie Public Library along with the Grande Prairie Intercultural Association is celebrating Black History Month on Saturday. The celebration is taking place in the Reading Lounge at the library and will run from 1 to 3 p.m.

Stories and folktales will be told, and there will also be crafts and different displays to check out. Those who come to the event will have the opportunity to not only learn how to play either mancala or achi but also will have the chance to learn how to make their own game board.

To top it all off there will be cuisine sampling, donated by 100 Flavours restaurant. Find more information on the Grande Prairie Public Library’s website.