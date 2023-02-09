The Grande Prairie Public Library Children’s Department is in the spotlight for February.

Throughout February the Grande Prairie Family Centered Coalition is highlighting different programs and events going on in the children’s department. Along with the monthly spotlight, the Coalition also gave Children’s Department and Children’s Program Coordinator Erika Stamp a certificate, recognizing the work the department does to support and educate those six years old and younger.

Stamp says she is proud of the work the Children’s Department staff have done.

“Changes have been made to our physical space over the last few months improving the Department’s abilities to facilitate more inclusive programming, such as using our Play Zone space for larger baby and toddler programs,” Stamp says. “These spaces also promote a more communal and social atmosphere in the Library.”

She adds the department is continuing to work on providing a variety of different programs for Grande Prairie’s growing community.