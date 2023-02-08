Submissions are open for two art competitions at this year’s Grande Prairie Stompede. Musicians can send in their auditions for the 2023 Grande Prairie Stompede Country Music Competition, while artists can submit their work for the 2023 GP Stompede Artwork Competition.

The country music competition is open to Peace Country musicians 18 years old and artists can send in up to three auditions. The top five finalists will have the opportunity to perform at the Family Dance in the Dirt competition on June 1st. The top prize for the 2023 winner is a produced song and music video, with second place being a produced song and a $250 gift card to the competition sponsor Long & McQuade and third place is a $750 gift card. Judges will be looking at not only the artist’s voice but also their stage presence and song choice; the winner will be announced after the live performances at the family dance. Each 45-second long audition can be submitted online until May 1st, and the finalists will be notified by May 12th.

The GP Stompede Artwork competition is open to artists from across the province, with the only criteria being they must be 16 years old or older. The theme for this year’s competition is “When the Wagons Roll.” Entries for the competition have to be 2″ by 3″ or vice versa and does not include photo or digital entries. The top 10 pieces submitted will be featured during the 2023 Arts & Culture Expo at the five-day event. The top prize for this year’s art contest is $3,000, with second place receiving $1,000 and third place getting $500. The deadline for artists to submit their work for this competition is also May 1st.

More information on both competitions can be found on the Grande Prairie Stompede website.