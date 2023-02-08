The City of Grande Prairie will be turning on the power to three new traffic signals at major intersections.

Drivers are being advised while crews work to turn on the power to the new signal lights temporary traffic controls, such as four-way stops, will be in place. Crews will work from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. in an attempt to minimize disruption to commuters.

Starting Thursday crews will start by working to turn on the power to the new traffic signals at the intersection of 108 Street and 97 Ave, while Friday will be the intersection of 108 Street and 100 Avenue, and Sunday the third signal will be turned on at 112 Street and 100 Avenue. All work however is weather permitting.

According to a release from the city, the installation of the new signals and replacement of the old infrastructure will improve safety for residents.