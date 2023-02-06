Here are some of the events happening this week and weekend around the Peace Country!
- Outdoor Mat Workshop @ The Makers Market – February 7th 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. – $60
- Public Speaking Club Meeting @ Grande Prairie Farmers Market – February 7th 7 – 8 p.m.
-
Gentle Yoga @ Havenly Lighthouse & Sanctuary – February 8th 12 – 1 p.m. – $20 with pre-registration, $25 drop-in
- Kokanee Komedy Night w/ Nick Burden @ Great Northern Casino – February 8th – $15 – 18+
- Hand-Knit Chunky Blanket Workshop @ Mercantile On Main – February 9th 6 – 9 p.m. – FULL
- Restorative Yoga/Sound Bath & Self Love Hypnosis @ Rooted Heart Yoga & Art Studio – February 9th 7 – 8:30 p.m. – $65
- Shrek The Musical @ KMSC Law Performing Arts Theatre – February 9th – 24th – SOLD OUT
- BCFF Open Mic @ Richmond Reception Centre – February 9th 7 p.m. – By donation to Bear Creek Folk Festival
- Erica’s Book Club @ Grande Prairie Public Library – February 9th 7 p.m.
- Pub Night @ Source Energy Arena & Recreation Centre – February 10th 7 p.m. – $10
- Red Tent @ Love Life Hot Yoga – February 10th 7:30 p.m. – $5
- 90s and Early 2000s Dance Party @ The Lions Den Pub – February 10th 8 p.m. – 2 p.m. – $10 – 18+
- Body Heat @ Podollan Inn & Spa – February 10th 8 – 11:30 p.m. – SOLD OUT
- Connor James @ Great Northern Casino – February 10th & 11th 9 p.m. – No cover – 18+
- Grand Opening @ Doggo Adventures – February 11th 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Valentine’s Day Market @ Elks Hall – February 11th 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Free
- Drawn to The Arts @ Crown & Anchor Pub – February 11th 5 p.m. – $65 – $18
- Grande Prairie Five Pin Valentines Dine & Dance @ Bear Creek Golf Course – February 11th 5 p.m. – $50
- Cupids Cabaret – A Valentines Burlesque Show @ Maddhatters – February 11th 6 p.m. – $125
- Valentine’s Dinner @ Demmitt Hall – February 11th 6:30 p.m. – $75/ dinner $25/drink pairings
- The Love Bash @ Jackpot Grill & Events Center – February 11th 9 p.m. – $29
- Restorative Yoga/Sound Bath + Flowers @ Rooted Heart Yoga & Art Studio – February 12th 2 p.m. – $130
- Parent & Child Beginner Aerial Hammock Workshop @ RRebel Academy – February 12th 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. – $35/pair
- GALAP Coffee Nights @ Card’s Board Game Cafe – Mondays 7 – 9 p.m. – $5 to play, play not required
- Pick Your Poison Paint Night @ The Canadian Brewhouse – February 13th 7 – 9 p.m. – $40
To have your event added to this list or future lists, submit online.