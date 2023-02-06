Two new doctors are practising in the Grande Prairie region, with a new pediatric doctor setting up shop in the municipality, and a family physician now practicing in Beaverlodge and Hythe.

Dr. Prescilla Afari will be the seventh pediatrician in Grande Prairie and will be based out of the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital. She went to school at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Ghana and completed her residency at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The pediatric doctor compares choosing to settle down in Grande Prairie to the fairytale Goldilocks and the Three Bears, explaining the city is not too big or small but is rather just right.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to be involved in your care,” Dr. Afari says. “Together with you and your child, we can figure out what health looks like for each one.”

Dr. Saurabh Parmar will join the six other family physicians in the Beaverlodge – Hythe region. Dr. Parmar will practice family and emergency medicine out of the Beaverlodge Municipal Hospital and Hythe Medical Clinic. He is no stranger to the region, having finished his residency at the University of Alberta Rural Family Medicine Program in Grande Prairie.