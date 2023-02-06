Strong winds gusting up to 90 kilometres per hour are expected in the Peace Country Monday. A wind warning has been issued for the Grande Prairie – Beaverlodge – Valleyview and Peace River – Fairview – High Prairie – Manning regions.

Environment Canada says winds will taper off Monday evening for communities near Peace River and Grande Prairie, but remain strong along the foothills until Tuesday morning.

“Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. Wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds.”

In the City of Grande Prairie, the forecast is calling for wind gusts up to 40 kilometres per hour Monday afternoon, gusting up to 70 kilometres per hour after midnight.