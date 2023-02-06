Round one of the North Peace Hockey League playoffs kicks off Tuesday at the Design Works Centre. The Grande Prairie Athletics are hosting the Spirit River Rangers in the first game of the best-of-seven series, with puck drop scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

The Athletics have the home-ice advantage in the series with games one, three, five, and seven, if needed, being in Grande Prairie. Games two, four, and six will be in Spirit River.

Other first-round matchups around the league include the Grimshaw Huskies versus Falher Pirates, the Valleyview Jets versus Manning Comets, and Dawson Creek Canucks versus the Fort St. John Flyers.

The Canucks finished the regular season in first place with a record of 17-1-2, while the Athletics were second with a 14-5-1. The Comets were third with 12-6-2.

You can find the full first-round schedule here.