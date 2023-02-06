The City of Grande Prairie has put their name in the ring to host the 2024 National Aboriginal Hockey Championships. Mayor Jackie Clayton says city council has been recommended to approve sending a letter of intent to host the tournament.

“The event aligns with the Artic Winter Games Legacy fund as it needs to involve culture along with recreation and this event does just that,” Clayton says. “The other thing taken into consideration is one of the elements of one of the 94 truth and reconciliation items is supporting the indigenous and aboriginal sport.”

The tournament is for indigenous athletes competing in the U14 and U18 divisions, while Clayton says represents cultural pride by celebrating indigenous athletes from across the country.

“It is a male and female tournament, and many of these athletes have gone on to have a successful career in hockey and sport.”

- Advertisement -

A couple of the possible facilities to hold the tournament in the city are the Bonnetts Energy Centre and the Design Works Centre, formerly known as the Coca-Cola Centre. Clayton says she is optimistic about the city’s bid for the event.