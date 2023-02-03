The first of two surveys done as part of the Attraction and Retention Project announced last November are out. The project is a collaboration between the Grande Prairie and District Chamber of Commerce, City of Grande Prairie, County of Grande Prairie, MD of Greenview, Alberta Jobs and Economy, and Northern Development.

Pre-selected employers in the region are being asked to fill out the survey in February. Answers are meant to help identify the quality of life factors which make a difference in employees’ decision-making to stay and build a life in the Grande Prairie region.

A second survey for employees will be released in the spring. Both are confidential and conducted by Deloitte Canada. The answers from the surveys are intended to help project partners create a life asset bank, including community amenities, recourses, supports, and services in the area.

Back in November, former Chamber of Commerce Chair Tertius Genis said the surveys would also help identify the strengths and weaknesses in the region.

“These surveys will have the aim of bridging the gap to understanding what is the essentials, and why do people stay here. But also to understand why people move away,” Genis said. “And we can then bridge that gap, and address the issues as to why people are leaving.”

The idea is the Quality of Life Asset Bank will help with employers’ future recruitment strategies with community culture playing a role in employees’ decision to stay in the area or not. More information can the surveys and the Attraction and Retention project can be found on the Chamber of Commerce website.