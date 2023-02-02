Data from the Grande Prairie RCMP shows report crime around the Coordinated Care Facility is trending downwards.

According to the report, one adjacent neighbourhood saw the number of calls down 35 per cent from what the report states is a baseline year in 2019. On the campus grounds themselves, police responded to 17 calls in 2022, down from 60 just three years earlier. City Councillor Dylan Bressey says the RCMP’s focus on proactive patrols, getting residents to report crimes, and following up has played a role in the decline.

“Every time the RCMP do a proactive patrol and see something, every time a resident calls in, every time someone makes an online report it generates a case file,” Bressey says.

“Citywide we have seen the RCMP really focus on visibility, reporting and crime reduction.”

Bressey, who is also on the Municipal Police Advisory Committee, says there has been a lot of work and a large focus on increasing the RCMP’s visibility in the community.

“Grande Prairie is a safe city to live in, but many residents don’t feel safe,” Bressy says. “So there has been a lot of work into not just tackling crime and making sure our community is safer but making sure people see the RCMP, and they know they’ll respond when they get a call.”

He adds as work continues on the Coordinated Care Facility project making sure that there are no negative impacts on the surrounding neighbourhoods will continue to be a focus for both council and the RCMP.