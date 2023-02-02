Listen Live
Fairview RCMP looking to identify armed robbery suspect

By Kassandra Patterson

Fairview RCMP is asking for the publics help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.

On January 25th the suspect, armed with a gun, attempted to empty the cash register. When he found the register was empty he fled in a dark-coloured dodge pick up. The suspect is described as a light-complexioned male, around 5’6, and was wearing dark clothing, with his face coloured and sunglasses on.

Officials are asking if anyone has information to call Fairview RCMP at 780-385-4031 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

