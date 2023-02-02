Fairview RCMP is asking for the publics help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.

On January 25th the suspect, armed with a gun, attempted to empty the cash register. When he found the register was empty he fled in a dark-coloured dodge pick up. The suspect is described as a light-complexioned male, around 5’6, and was wearing dark clothing, with his face coloured and sunglasses on.

Officials are asking if anyone has information to call Fairview RCMP at 780-385-4031 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.