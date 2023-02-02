Lynsey Dalen of Elle Bell Sales Co. joins me to chat about Shameless Ambition – The Conference slated for Grande Prairie next month!

The conference is the first of its kind in the region and will feature two full days of some of the most inspiring, empowering, impactful, and memorable speakers to hit the stage in the Peace Region.

Friday is dedicated to financial literacy and marketing strategy featuring a keynote from Michele Romanow of CBC’s Dragon’s Den. Saturday is dedicated to empowerment and confidence building featuring a keynote from serial entrepreneur and public speaker, Jess Tetu.

Join us Friday, March 10th & Saturday, March 11th at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre. Find out more and get tickets at shamelessambition.ca!