Two men from the Edmonton area are facing numerous charges after speeding away from Grande Prairie RCMP during a traffic stop in the city.

According to RCMP, around 8:15 p.m. Sunday officers tried to pull over a vehicle they believed had been stolen earlier in the day. Instead of stopping for police, the vehicle took at what officials describe as a “high rate of speed.” The officers who originally attempted to pull the vehicle over did not pursue the vehicle, Air Services took over surveilling the vehicle and provided officers directions to where the vehicle and suspects ended up.

Police arrested 39-year-old Jason Fabbi from Stony Plain resident and 28-year-old Reece Mackenzie Babik from Edmonton.

Fabbi is facing 17 different charges including flight from police, obstructing a peace officer, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5000. He was also wanted on several warrants in Edmonton for similar offences and has been remanded into police custody.

Babik is facing failing to comply with a probation order and was released from custody.

Both men are facing possession of a controlled substance with the purpose of trafficking, for meth.