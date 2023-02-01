The County of Grande Prairie has opened nominations for a new award recognizing the contributions volunteers make in the community.

Team Lead for Family and Community Support Services, Coree Ladwig says the It Takes a Volunteer award focuses on the commitment individuals or organizations make by donating their time, skills and knowledge. It also allows residents to show their appreciation and thanks to those supporting the community.

“We surveyed our volunteers and organizations, and they were clear they don’t do what they do for public recognition. They let us know that a genuine thank you from their community would be greatly appreciated,” Ladwig says. “I encourage everyone to consider the people they know who are doing great volunteer work and nominate them to let them know how much they are appreciated.”

Residents can nominate individuals, a group of volunteers or an organization for their service to the community. All nominees will be highlighted during National Volunteer Week, which is April 16th to 2nd, and three nominees will be chosen to be featured in a video highlighting their work in the community.

Nominations are open from February 1st to March 1st, and the nomination form can be found on the county’s website.