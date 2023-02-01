After another round of wintery weather, County of Grande Prairie crews will be out and about Thursday to start digging out residential areas across the region.

Snow removal will begin in Clairmont from 100 Ave to 116 Ave and the Hamlet of Hythe starting Thursday. Once finished the initial stages, crews will then move onto other areas, including Clairmont’s Whispering Ridge and Westlake Village subdivisions, Wedgewood, Taylor Estates, and Maple Ridge.

The rolling parking restrictions will be in effect, with digital No Parking set to be in place when entering select residential areas. When the signs are lit, temporary parking restrictions are in place and street parking is not permitted between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Any vehicles left on the street when a parking restriction is in place may be ticketed or towed.