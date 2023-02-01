Get those shovels ready, as Environment Canada is forecasting a prolonged and at times heavy snowfall for the Grande Prairie region.

The national service says anywhere between 20 and 35 centimetres could hit the ground by the time the snow stops later this week. The heaviest snow, according to officials will come down Tuesday night and last throughout the majority of Wednesday, before finally tapering off on Thursday.

With the forecasted amounts, Environment Canada suggests considering postponing any non-essential travel until conditions approve, as the snowfall could make highways and local roads difficult to navigate as the snow continues to accumulate.