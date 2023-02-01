Temporary repair work happening at the intersection of 108 Street and 84 Avenue will affect drivers in the east and southbound lanes and will impact the north-to-westbound left-turning trucking route.

Speed limits for drivers travelling in the eastbound lanes have been dropped to 30 kilometres an hour, and the city has also put up signage in the area. An asphalt mix has been put on the southbound lanes, and the city will be monitoring the condition of the road.

The intersection is slated to be repaved during the upcoming construction season, but until then, more temporary repairs are expected in the area.

Drivers in the area are being advised to drive with caution.