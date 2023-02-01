The nomination list for the 2023 JUNO Awards is in, and two peace region country artists have been nominated for awards.

Grande Prairie’s Tenille Townes is nominated for Song Writer of the Year for the songs on her 2022 released album MASQUERADES, including The Last Time, When You Need It, and When’s It Going to Happen. Townes is also up for Country Album of the Year for MASQUERADES, an award she won back in 2021 for her debut album The Lemonade Stand. Earlier this month it was also announced Townes would make her first JUNO Awards performance.

High Valley’s album Way Back also has them up for Country Album of the year. This will be the third time the band from Bluenort Alberta, northeast of La Crete, has been nominated for the award. Their first nomination was in 2012 for their self-titled debut album, and their second nomination came four years later in 2014 for their third studio album County Line. This will be the band’s first nomination since Curtis Rempel left the group in 2021.