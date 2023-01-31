The latest Barometer analysis from hellosafe.ca saw real estate prices in Grande Prairie up 1.1 per cent in December 2022 compared to December 2021.

In December 2022 the average transaction price was $344,791 which is up $3,597 from the average price in December 2021. The barometer analysis saw a 2.8 per cent increase in the average transaction price from December 2021 to December 2022.

Earlier this month the Alberta Real Estate Association also released their report for sales in December. The association’s trend saw a similar trend similar year over year increase of just over one per cent for the year, however, according to them the average sales price was around $328,322.