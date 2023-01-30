A snowfall warning has been issued for the Grande Prairie – Beaverlodge – Valleyview region. Environment Canada says a prolonged period of snowfall will bring 20 to 30 centimetres of snow to the region by Wednesday night.

“Snowfall will begin [Monday] afternoon and persist through Thursday. The heaviest snowfall will be Tuesday night and through the day on Wednesday. Light snow will continue through to Thursday.”

People in the area are encouraged to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”