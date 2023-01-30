Here are some of the events happening this week and weekend around the Peace Country!
- Youth Health & Wellness Clinic @ Mountain Plains Service Hub – January 30th 1 – 5 p.m.
- Social Mixer | Photographers, Models, Makeup Artists & more! @ Latitude 55 Distilling Co. – January 30th 5 – 8 p.m.
- Workforce Services and Supports for Employers and Employees @ Grande Prairie Alliance Church – January 31st 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. – $29.36
- Grande Prairie Storm vs. Whitecourt Wolverines @ Bonnetts Energy Centre – January 31st 7 p.m.
- Kokanee Komedy Night w/ Ben Proulx @ Great Northern Casino – February 1st 8 p.m. – $15 – 18+
- Imbolc Celebration with Michelle @ The Whispering Tree – February 1st 7 – 9 p.m. – $40
- Cribbage Tournament @ Grain Bin Brewing Company – February 2nd 6 p.m. – $20
- Chunky Blanket Workshop @ The Makers Market – February 2nd 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. – $90
- 45s with Fresh @ Better Than Fred’s – February 2nd 9 p.m. – No cover – 18+
- Reception for “Vulnerable Fragments” and “Adaptations” @ Centre for Creative Arts – February 3rd 7 – 9 p.m.
- Grande Prairie Toy Show @ Podollan Inn & Spa – February 4th 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. & February 5th 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – $5, 12 and under free
- Family “Potpourri” Trivia @ Grande Prairie Legion #54 – February 4th 1 – 4 p.m. – $5/person, 12 and under free
- Classical Candlelight Concert @ The Salvation Army Grande Prairie Community Church – February 4th 6 p.m. & 8 p.m. – By donation
- Kytami and Phonik Ops @ Better Than Fred’s – February 4th 8 p.m. – $20 early bird $25 at the door – $18+
- Edmonton Youth Orchestra in Concert @ Douglas J. Cardinal Performing Arts Centre – February 5th 2 p.m. – $15 adults $10 seniors/students
- GALAP Coffee Nights @ Card’s Board Game Cafe – Mondays 7 – 9 p.m. – $5 to play, play not required
To have your event added to this list or future lists, submit online.