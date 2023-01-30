The County of Grande Prairie awarded the Ron Pfau Memorial Scholarship to fourth-year University of Alberta student Sydney Olderskog. Growing up south of Kleskun Hill up she was heavily involved in the community, having been part of the East County district 4-H club for eight years, where she took on various responsibilities over the years. Olderskog also was a member of the Bezanson and Grande Prairie Multi-Clubs and continues to volunteer at club events when her schedule allows.

Olderskog is in her fourth year of the Commerce Program at the U of A where is majoring in Accounting and minoring in business law. County Reeve Bob Marshall says the county is happy to play a role in her continued education.

“Sydney’s passion for community involvement and dedication to her roots makes her an outstanding candidate for this scholarship,” Marshall says.

The fourth-year student says she is grateful for the generous support from the county and the scholarship committee.

“I feel thankful to have been chosen as the recipient of this award,” Olderskog says. “I will be putting the fund toward tuition in my final semester, which will allow me to focus on my studies and plan my career path.”

She will graduate in April and plans to come back to the county to pursue her career.

The $500 scholarship is handed out by the county to current or former residents in memory of long-time administrator Ron Pfau.