Police are searching for a missing 18-year-old. Kayla Lukan was last seen in the Signature Falls area around 3 p.m. Friday and the RCMP says she may be travelling in a Ford pickup truck.

It’s believed Lukan is in the Grande Prairie area and there is a concern for her wellbeing. She is described as 5’4″ and 105 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the woman’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP or Crime Stoppers.