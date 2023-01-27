Art Gallery of Grande Prairie Executive Director Daniel Becker joined me to discuss changes and additions to this year’s Art Auction and the call for submissions deadline on February 1st.

The Art Gallery of Grande Prairie is asking for artworks to be donated by both artists and collectors for Art Auction 42 on April 22nd. 100 per cent of the proceeds generated by this event go to support the operation of one of the largest free admission art galleries in Western Canada.

All submissions must be received by February 1, 2023 in order to be considered. If you would like to donate a work of original art for consideration, visit the Art Gallery of Grande Prairie’s website to fill out the donation form.