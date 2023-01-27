In 2022 the City of Grande Prairie issued 741 building permits, which is up from the 637 issued in 2021. The value of permits issued was worth over $116.8 million, which is up $32.8 million from 2021. This is according to the January Economic Update from Invest Grande Prairie.

According to the report 29 of the 741 permits were issued in December of last year worth over $1.7 million. Several of those permits were for commercial operations and tenant improvements.

Along with an increase in permits, there was also an increase in single and multi-family home starts in the city last year. In all of 2022 over double the number of homes started in the city, in December alone there were four single-family homes started.