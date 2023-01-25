Friday is Family Literacy Day, and schools in the Peace Wapiti School Division have several activities planned to mark the occasion. The theme this year across the school division is “Celebrate Your Heritage.”

Students from the Clairmont Community School worked together on a sticky note wall called “Words That Changed My World,” made up of students and staff’s favourite literary quotes. Students and families at La Glace School created family crests that will be put on display, while Junior High and Elementary school students, students in the first and second grades also will be dressing up as Robert Munsch characters after learning about the Canadian children’s book author over the past month.

Members of the Grande Prairie Storm hockey team will be visiting Penson School on Friday and taking over the gymnasium as they spend time reading stories to the students. Grade four, five and six students from Helen E. Taylor school will visit the younger students at Wembley Elementary and read to them. While students of the Whispering Ridge Community School will work on passports and bookmarks focused on the day’s theme.

Several other activities are also taking place in other schools across the division.

The Grande Prairie Public School Division also is marking the family-friendly educational day by challenging students and families to read for at least 15 minutes every day. They also held virtual online readings including one with City of Grande Prairie Mayor Jackie Clayton.

The Grande Prairie Public Library is also hosting several events throughout the week to celebrate the educational day.