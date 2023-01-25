Not-for-profits across the MD of Greenview can fundraise and help keep the region looking good as applications for the roadside ditch clean-up are now open.

Organizations can earn $100 bucks for every kilometre they help clean, to a maximum of $1,000.

The municipality will supply garbage bags, disposable gloves, and safety vests for each member of a crew as well as safety signage for the organizations to post at either end of their working area. The application deadline is set for March 24th, with the clean, weather permitting, taking place May 13th. You can find more information and sign up sheets on the MD of Greenview website.