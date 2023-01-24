A 22-year-old Grande Prairie man is facing several charges after RCMP arrested him in a stolen vehicle.

Officers from the Western Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit and the Grande Prairie detachment located and kept surveillance on the vehicle, as it, according to police, drove dangerously throughout the city. The suspect was the only person in the vehicle, and police say they saw him get out and attempt to spray paint the white vehicle black.

RCMP charged Brayden Michael Morisson with possession of stolen property, dangerous driving, failure to comply with a release order, and mischief. He remains in police custody until his next court appearance in Grande Prairie on February 6th.