The City of Grande Prairie has reopened the FlowRider machine at the Eastlink Centre for public use. The aquatics attraction has been closed for maintenance for just under a year as the facility waited for a pump replacement, which is produced and shipped from overseas.

The machine is designed to simulate an ocean wave, creating the perfect wakeboarding, body boarding, and surfing conditions. The newly reopened aquatic amenity will be open during various hours seven days a week, with the full schedule available on the city’s website.

General Manager at the Community Knowledge Campus Angela Redding says it is exciting to have the amenity open for the public again.

“The re-introduction of the FlowRider at the Eastlink Centre provides visitors an additional unique and fun recreational activity to try out at the facility,” Redding says.

Grande Prairie Mayor Jackie Clayton echoes Redding’s thoughts, adding the FlowRider is fun for residents and visitors.

“Amenities like this improve our residents’ quality of life by providing accessible and varied recreational options that promote active lifestyles, especially during the cold winter months.”

There is no age limit for those users who want to use the machine, but those wanting to try surfing need to be at least 52 inches tall, while bodyboarders need to be 42 inches tall. Before riders can jump in the water they have to sign a waiver, but anyone who has signed a waiver or had a guardian sign a waiver for them in the past will not need to sign a new one.