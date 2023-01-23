The Champions Grande Prairie Public Library Society has kicked off a new fundraiser ahead of Valentine’s Day. As part of the Love Your Library event, the Champions are holding a silent auction, along with a Survivor Wine Raffle. Teen and New Adult Librarian Clayton Tiro-Burns says the fundraiser is a raffle, just in reverse.

“Instead of the first person to be drawn that wins, it is the last person that’s drawn,” Tiro-Burns says. “It kind of takes part of the survivor format from the show where you have the option to get immunity.”

What he means by this is if a person’s name is pulled, and they are in the library when the draw is happening then they have to option to buy back into the raffle, ultimately avoiding being voted off the Prosecco Island. The draw will take place Saturday, February 11th around 4:00 p.m. and will go on until the library closes, or even a little after.

The raffle and entire Love Your Library fundraiser are put on by the Champions and Tiro-Burns explains the money raised is put right back into the library, whether it is buying new books and videos, or other items in the library.

“One of the things they are purchasing for us is a new Xbox series X, along with some new shelving for the library.”

The other part of the Love Your Library event is a silent auction with items donated by members of the Grande Prairie community. The silent auction went live online Saturday, and the Wine Survivor tickets can be purchased through the Champions.

The Wine Survivor grand prize is 25 bottles of La Marca Prosecco, which Tiro-Burns says would be a great opportunity for someone to spread some love to family and friends, or to just fill up their wine cooler.