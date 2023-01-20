Listen Live
Champions of Grande Public Library society kicking off new fundraiser Saturday

By Kassandra Patterson
The Grande Prairie Public Library at the Montrose Cultural Centre, City of Grande Prairie

The Champions of Grande Prairie Public Library Society will hold its annual membership drive on Saturday.

The non-profit organization supports the Grande Prairie Public Library through its fundraising and advocacy efforts. The organization held three different fundraising campaigns over the past year, bringing in more than $7,500.

The organization will also kick off its latest fundraiser on Saturday, including a silent auction and wine survivor draw.

There will be current Champion members on hand Saturday at the Grande Prairie Public Library from noon to 4 p.m. to answer questions and sign up those who are interested.

