The Champions of Grande Prairie Public Library Society will hold its annual membership drive on Saturday.

The non-profit organization supports the Grande Prairie Public Library through its fundraising and advocacy efforts. The organization held three different fundraising campaigns over the past year, bringing in more than $7,500.

The organization will also kick off its latest fundraiser on Saturday, including a silent auction and wine survivor draw.

There will be current Champion members on hand Saturday at the Grande Prairie Public Library from noon to 4 p.m. to answer questions and sign up those who are interested.