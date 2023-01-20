Here are some of the events happening this weekend around the Peace Country!
- Robbie Burns Night Scotch Tasting @ Vintage Wine & Spirits – January 20th 6:30 p.m. – $50 – 18+
- Grande Prairie Storm vs. Okotoks Oilers @ Bonnetts Energy Centre – January 20th 7 p.m.
- Party Hog @ Crown & Anchor – January 20th – 22nd 9 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. – $18
- Roger West @ Great Northern Casino – January 20th & 21st 9 p.m. – 12 a.m. – No cover – $18
- Piranhas Winterfest Swim Meet @ Eastlink Centre – January 21st & 22nd
- Winter Try-It Day @ multiple locations – January 21st 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Grand Opening @ My Market – January 21st 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Malanka 2023 @ Bonnetts Energy Centre – January 21st 5 p.m. – $80/adult $40/youth $25/10 and under
- Grande Prairie Storm vs. Drumheller Dragons @ Bonnetts Energy Centre – January 21st 6 p.m.
- Big Bang Theory Trivia Night @ Grande Prairie Legion #54 – January 21st 6 – 10 p.m. – $5
- New Moon Sound Bath @ 9813B 116 Ave Grande Prairie – January 21st 7 – 8:15 p.m. – $40 plus GST
- Local DJ Night @ The Industry Live Entertainment Lounge – January 21st 10 p.m. – 2:30 a.m. – $10 – 18+
- Studs on Ice @ Clairmont Lake – January 22nd registration 7:30 a.m. first race 10 a.m.
- Family Fun Day @ Nitehawk Year-Round Adventure Park – January 22nd 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Dreamweaving with Dallal @ The Whispering Tree Inc. – January 22nd 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. – $130 – 18+
- Beerga @ Grain Bin Brewing Company – January 22nd 2 p.m. – $15
- Family Yoga series @ Rooted Heart Yoga & Art Studio – January 22nd 3 p.m.
- GALAP Coffee Nights @ Card’s Board Game Cafe – Mondays 7 – 9 p.m. – $5 to play, play not required
