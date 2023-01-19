Daily walk-in addiction and mental health support for children and youth in the Grande Prairie region is now available in the city.

Alberta Health Services says services, including assessments, as well as single sessions with a child and youth addiction and mental health therapist, and parental supports and referrals to other community resources will be part of the new initiative.

Manager of Child and Youth Addiction and Mental Health in Grande Prairie Valerie Daoust says walk-in services provide increased options for families or youth seeking help. She adds by providing a walk-in option, they’re able to increase the ability for families or youth to come into the office and find the support they need in an expedient fashion.

The services can be accessed Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Child and Youth Addiction and Mental Health office, located on the fourth floor of Nordic Court.

Addiction and mental health services for children and youth in Grande Prairie and area can also be accessed by calling 1-888-594-0211 or 780-538-5162. Sessions can be conducted in person, via Zoom or by phone.