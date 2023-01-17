Grande Prairie RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying those responsible for a stabbing at a home in the city early Tuesday morning.

Police officers responded to a reported stabbing around 5:20 a.m. A 50-year-old man was found with serious injuries and taken to hospital. It’s reported the suspects left the scene before officers arrived.

Anyone with a doorbell camera or property surveillance video or who may have been driving in the area of 84th and 86th Avenue, between 99th and 100th Street is asked to contact the RCMP. Police are looking for footage between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning of any suspicious people or vehicles.

Anyone with information can contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or Crime Stoppers.