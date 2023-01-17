A 21-year-old educational assistant from Beaverlodge is facing numerous charges after allegedly distributing sexually explicit photos. Beaverlodge RCMP says it received a report of the woman distributing the photos and identified multiple victims as part of its investigation.

The investigation also led to the arrest of 21-year-old Maddison Peterson, who was working at Hythe Regional School as an Educational Assistant. Peterson is facing charges including sexual interference, luring a child, invitation to sexual touching, sexual assault, and obstructing a police officer.

Peace Wapiti Public School Division says that while the incidents did not occur at the school, as soon as the division became aware of the allegations of inappropriate conduct involving students, the school principal called and reported the concerns to the RCMP.

“PWPSD immediately took necessary steps to preserve student safety, including removing Ms. Peterson from her duties as an educational assistant and terminating her employment with PWPSD. As this situation involved a risk to student safety, the parents of affected students were informed of the situation and of the supports that are available to PWPSD students and their families.”

- Advertisement -

Beaverlodge RCMP believes there may be additional victims and encourages those individuals to come forward as soon as possible.