The Town of Peace River has received $50,000 in funding from the Federal Government to go towards its West Side Active Transportation Plan.

The plan, according to the municipality, includes preliminary engineering work to review existing conditions and identify solutions to improve active transportation connection points, specifically on the west side of the Peace River itself. Officials say the plan also takes into account the need for connection to the pedestrian bridge that opened in 2021.

Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance Randy Boissonault says by investing in infrastructure, the government is increasing the resiliency of communities like Peace River, and improving the lives of Canadians.

“Walking paths, bike networks, and other active transportation options keep Alberta communities connected and healthy,” he says. [Tuesday’s] announcement builds on our net-zero goals, providing Peace River with new resources to develop an active transportation plan informed by community priorities.”

According to the government, active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity, and includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes and cross-country skis.