The Alberta Teachers Association will be looking to hear from parents in the region as part of roundtable discussion about the future of public education in the province. On January 19th, “Stand For Education” will be looing to gather information from those with kids in the education system as to what their hopes and ideas are that can help current and future students thive.

Other portions of the event will dive into topics including generating aspirational new ideas, approaches, and solutions for the future of public education in Alberta. Those hosting the event say the ultimate goal is to advance and promote a hopeful vision for Alberta’s public education system.

The Grande Prairie round table will take place on January 19th, and pre-registration for the event is necessary. You can find more information on the event website.