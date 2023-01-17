Listen Live
Stolen vehicle located in Grande Prairie leads to cash, drug seizure

By Kassandra Patterson
The RCMP detachment in Grande Prairie (Erica Fisher, MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)

A 28-year-old man is facing multiple charges after police seized over $40,000 in cash and drugs from a motel room in Grande Prairie.

RCMP spotted the stolen Dodge Nitro, suspected to be involved in several break-and-enters in Fort St. John and Dawson Creek, parked in a Grande Prairie motel parking lot while they were out for patrol. Officials confirmed it was the stolen vehicle and searched the vehicle finding items believed to be from the break-and-enter, along with a receipt with the suspect’s room number.

RCMP arrested Corbyn John Hubley and seized more than $40,000 in cash from his hotel room, along with a large quantity of what police believe to be fentanyl, more than $100 U.S., and 30 assorted gift cards.

Hubley faces multiple counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and under $5,000, along with multiple drug charges. The 28-year-old is already involved in two active cases in B.C. and Alberta, facing break-and-enter and theft charges after being arrested on December 10th and 17th of last year.

