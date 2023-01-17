County council has approved changed to the Fire Service Agreement with the Town of Sexsmith.

The revisions made to the agreement included changes to the service fees for 2023 to 2026 the County of Grande Prairie will have to pay. The pay table for administrative costs the town has to pay the county from 2023 to 2026 was also amended in the revision.

Other changes to the agreement include the town’s Chief Administrative Officer being part of the hiring process for the district chief. The two municipalities will also not start negotiations for a new contract until at least year five of the current agreement.

The original five-year agreement for the town’s fire service to be part of the county’s regional fire service model was back in January of 2021.