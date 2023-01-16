The Northwestern Twistmasters Arm Wrestling Clubs tournament saw 88 entries across 30 different categories, including youth, masters and pro divisions.

Waylon and Porter McAllister from Sexsmith, along with Matthew Marginet of Rycroft were the young guns of the tournament, with all three competitors placing in the top three of numerous youth and novice men classes. Both the Mcallister boys and Marginet are following in their competitive arm wrestling parents’ footsteps.

Brian Marginet competed in the biggest match of the day facing Gary McDonald in the Pro Men’s 176lb division, placing first and second in that division. McDonald also placed top three in the Master Men’s under 200.

Six Peace Country competitors left the Prairie Mall tournament with new hardware, after finishing top in their respective classes. Cory McAllister, Sean McCallum, Josh Bellin, Maria Peterson, Dallas Bjornson and Jonathan Mercer all saw victory after gripping up.