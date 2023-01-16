Listen Live
Navigators to host 2024 Junior B provincial championships

By My Grande Prairie Now Staff
An exhibition hockey game at the Baytex Arena. Emma Mason, mygrandeprairienow.com)

Peace River will welcome some of the best young hockey talent in Alberta as the town has been named the host of the 2024 Hockey Alberta Junior B Provincial Championships.

Last hosting the tournament in 2010, the Baytex Energy Centre will act as a home away from home for the top team in each of Alberta’s five Junior B divisions, plus the host team North Peace Navigators, regardless of where they finish the season. In the teams history, the Navigators have competed in the provincial championship a total of nine times, winning it all once, to go along with one silver, and three bronze medals.

The tournament will run April 3rd through April 7th, 2024.

