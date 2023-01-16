Peace River will welcome some of the best young hockey talent in Alberta as the town has been named the host of the 2024 Hockey Alberta Junior B Provincial Championships.

Last hosting the tournament in 2010, the Baytex Energy Centre will act as a home away from home for the top team in each of Alberta’s five Junior B divisions, plus the host team North Peace Navigators, regardless of where they finish the season. In the teams history, the Navigators have competed in the provincial championship a total of nine times, winning it all once, to go along with one silver, and three bronze medals.

The tournament will run April 3rd through April 7th, 2024.