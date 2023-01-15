UPDATE: The RCMP says the situation has been resolved as of 11:36 a.m. More information is expected to be released.

People in Clairmont are being asked to avoid the 97 block of 108A Avenue in Clairmont due to an ongoing police incident. Officers are responding to a home in the area and say the incident is contained to the home with no threat to the public.

Residents are also asked not to post pictures of the responding officers on social media until the incident is over. More details are expected to be released.