A family doctor from Grande Prairie has been suspended from practice indefinitely for having an inappropriate relationship with a patient. Dr. Brianne Hudson was suspended as of January 9th, following a College of Physicians & Surgeons of Alberta Hearing Tribunal.

Dr. Hudson was accused of having a sexual relationship with a patient between August and December 2019. She was also accused of then giving false information on her 2020 CPSA Renewal Information Form by claiming she had not engaged in a sexual or inappropriate personal relationship with a patient that had not been previously reported.

The tribunal determined her conduct constitutes sexual abuse by the definition of the Health Professions Act. She was found guilty on both charges.

In February 2020, Dr. Hudson signed an agreement with the CPSA which placed conditions on her permit to practice. They include having a chaperone present for all patient interactions, including telephone appointments other than the communication of urgent information, and having another physician or regulated health professional present in any clinical setting.

The length of suspension is pending a sanction decision. In the meantime, the CPSA notes Dr. Hudson will be responsible for taking “reasonable steps” to place her acute and active patients with another healthcare provider.