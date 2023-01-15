The County of Grande Prairie Business Support Network is hosting a Workforce Services and Supports Workshop on January 31st.

The event will look at the severe workforce challenges employers are facing not just in the region but across the province. The event for employers and employees will look at how to fill vacant positions by hiring talent locally, keeping resources and money in the region.

The event page says “sometimes we may need to get a little bit creative,” sharing the idea sometimes by looking outside of the traditional avenues can be helpful.

Several local businesses and organizations will be presenting at the workshop, including the Western Cree Tribunal Council, and Women Building Futures. The full list of presenters can be found on the workshop’s event page.

Tickets for the workshop can be bought online, with the event taking place from 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on January 31st and will be held at the Alliance Church.