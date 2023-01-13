A new report from the website movingwaldo.com shows in 2023 Grande Prairie ranks third in a list of cheapest places to live with the best quality of life in Alberta.

According to the report, on average the cost of living in the city is $3,123 month, with rent for a one-bedroom apartment costing around $856, with the the average price of a home slotting in at $399,000.

The report suggests aighlight of the city is it’s use of green space, with several natural attractions in the area including the Bear Creek Lookout, Bickell’s Pond, and Crystal Lake Park, to name a few.

The report also highlights how the city of 67,627 people, was one of the fastest growing cities in the province between 2001 and 2006, and in 2016 was the seventh largest city in the province.

Lloydminster was top of the list with the average monthly cost of living being $1,378, and rent for a one-bedroom apartment around $794. Cold Lake was middle of the list with the average monthly cost of living being $2,665 and rent for an apartment starting at $990. Sylvan Lake wraps up the top ten with an average monthly cost of living around $2,190 and rent starting at $1,300.